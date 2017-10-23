TPM Livewire

After Trump Order, DeVos Rescinds 72 Disabled Students Rights Guidelines

PIN-IT
Susan Walsh/AP
By Published October 23, 2017 11:49 am

The Department of Education on Oct. 2 rescinded 72 policy guidance documents related to students with disabilities, some decades old, saying they were “outdated, unnecessary, or ineffective.”

The Washington Post reported on the rescinded guidance documents on Saturday, noting that the Education Department’s Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services had published a list of the 72 guidelines the previous day.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education told TPM Monday that “[s]tudents with disabilities and their advocates will see no impact on services provided.” The spokesperson also provided a list of the rescinded guidelines that included the reason for each rescission (see below).

The Post reported the change was part of President Donald Trump’s charge to executive agencies in February “to lower regulatory burdens on the American people by implementing and enforcing regulatory reform.”

The documents clarified students’ rights under two laws, according to the Post: the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act and the Rehabilitation Act.

Disability Scoop reported that such guidance documents are “typically used by the Education Department to clarify how existing laws or regulations should be implemented in schools.”

In a statement to TPM, Education Department spokesperson Liz Hill said “There are no policy implications to these rescissions,” adding: “Students with disabilities and their advocates will see no impact on services provided.”

One of the more recent guidance documents rescinded on Oct. 2 clarified in 2012 that so-called “least restrictive environment” (LRE) requirements applied to pre-school students, as well.

LRE, codified in the Individuals with Disabilities Act, states that students with disabilities ought to be placed in the classroom setting that best meets their needs. The law aims to keep disabled students in classes with the general student population, including by utilizing supplementary aides and services.

The Department of Education said Tuesday that the 2012 “Dear Colleague” letter had been superseded by a more recent one, from 2016.

The Post reported Saturday that disability rights advocates were still analyzing the potential impact of the rescinded documents.

See the Department of Education’s stated “Reason for Rescinding” each of the 72 guidance documents below, in the rightmost column.

This post has been updated.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Opioid Commission Member: We Worry Trump Won't Act To Address Drug Crisis about 2 hours ago

A member of President Donald Trump's opioid commission said in an interview published Monday that...

After Trump Order, DeVos Rescinds 72 Disabled Students Rights Guidelines about 2 hours ago

The Department of Education on Oct. 2 rescinded 72 policy guidance documents related to...

Megyn Kelly Reveals She Complained To Fox News Top Brass About O'Reilly (VIDEO) about 3 hours ago

Megyn Kelly revealed Monday that she complained about Bill O'Reilly's behavior to Fox News...

GOP Rep: It's 'Class Warfare' To Keep Top Tax Rate For Million-Dollar Earners about 4 hours ago

Rep. Steve Russell (R-OK) said Monday that maintaining the top marginal tax rate for...

Trump Campaign Digital Director Will Be Interviewed By House Intel Committee about 5 hours ago

The digital director for President Donald Trump’s campaign will be interviewed on Tuesday by...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.