TPM Livewire

Dem Senators Condemn Trump’s Handling Of Hacking Talk With Putin

PIN-IT
Carolyn Kaster/AP
By Published July 7, 2017 4:13 pm

Responding to statements from Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin would like to move on from allegations that Russian interfered with the 2016 election, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) called the move “disgraceful.”

He said the President had a duty to press Putin about Russian hacking, but also an “equal obligation” to trust U.S. intelligence over the word of Russia’s president.

“For Secretary Tillerson to say that this issue will remain unresolved is disgraceful. To give equal credence to the findings of the American Intelligence Community and the assertion by Mr. Putin is a grave dereliction of duty and will only encourage Russia to further interfere in our elections in the future,” Schumer said in a statement Friday.

Tillerson, who sat in on the meeting between Trump and Putin, said Trump opened up the meeting asking Putin about the election interference and eventually talked about how to move on from the issue because the two countries will never agree on what happened.

“Working to compromise the integrity of our election process cannot and should not be an area where ‘agree to disagree’ is an acceptable conclusion,” Schumer said. “Congress and Americans of all political persuasions and parties should do all they can to increase sanctions on Russia and prevent the reduction of any sanctions by the executive branch.”

Sen. Robert Warner (D-VA), the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, put out a separate statement, saying the reports that the President pressed Putin on the election hacking would have had “much more force” if Trump hadn’t just questioned who was behind the attack and discredited U.S. intelligence in a speech the day before.

“While we proceed with our counterintelligence investigation, it is imperative that the Trump Administration refrain from any effort to relax or rescind the sanctions already in place. They also cannot seek to undermine congressional action toughening sanctions in response to Russia’s brazen assault on American democracy,” he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Dem Senators Condemn Trump’s Handling Of Hacking Talk With Putin 7 seconds ago

Responding to statements from Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that President Donald Trump and...

GOP Senator: Cruz Proposal May Gut Pre-Existing Conditions Protections 5 minutes ago

A Senate Republican who, so far, has not been seen as a stick in...

What Russian Hacking? Tillerson Says Trump Is Focused On Moving Forward about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin had a “very robust and lengthy exchange”...

Pence Touches Space Hardware Labeled ‘Do Not Touch’ During NASA Trip about 4 hours ago

During the Vice President’s visit to the NASA Kennedy Space Center Thursday, where he...

Podesta Hits Back At 'Whack Job' Trump Over Server Tweet: 'Get A Grip Man' about 5 hours ago

After President Donald Trump claimed Friday morning that John Podesta "refused" to give federal...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.