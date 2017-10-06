Democrats Distance Themselves From Weinstein, Give His Donations To Charity

Congressional Democrats are making moves to distance themselves from Harvey Weinstein following reports that the Hollywood elite producer has paid settlements to at least eight women accusing him of sexual harassment.

Four Democratic senators — Sens. Patrick Leahy (D-VT), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Martin Heinrich (D-NM) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) — have committed to donating Weinstein’s campaign contributions back to charity and some said they’d give the funds to domestic violence organizations, the New York Times reported Friday.

Leahy said he’d give back $5,600, Blumenthal and Heinrich said they’d return $5,400 and Warren said she’d donate $5,000. Other Democrats are expected to follow the lead, according to the Times.

Weinstein has been donating funds to liberal candidates for decades, including former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign. Since 1990 he’s given more than $1.4 million to several liberal candidates and committees, Variety reported Thursday.

The New York Times was the first to report that the allegations against Weinstein date back more than 30 years.