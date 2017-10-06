TPM Livewire

Democrats Distance Themselves From Weinstein, Give His Donations To Charity

PIN-IT
Arthur Mola/Invision/AP
By Published October 6, 2017 7:59 am

Congressional Democrats are making moves to distance themselves from Harvey Weinstein following reports that the Hollywood elite producer has paid settlements to at least eight women accusing him of sexual harassment.

Four Democratic senators — Sens. Patrick Leahy (D-VT), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Martin Heinrich (D-NM) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) — have committed to donating Weinstein’s campaign contributions back to charity and some said they’d give the funds to domestic violence organizations, the New York Times reported Friday.

Leahy said he’d give back $5,600, Blumenthal and Heinrich said they’d return $5,400 and Warren said she’d donate $5,000. Other Democrats are expected to follow the lead, according to the Times.

Weinstein has been donating funds to liberal candidates for decades, including former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign. Since 1990 he’s given more than $1.4 million to several liberal candidates and committees, Variety reported Thursday.

The New York Times was the first to report that the allegations against Weinstein date back more than 30 years.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump: Filibuster Rule Is A ‘Death Sentence’ For Republicans 24 minutes ago

President Donald Trump reiterated his go-to solution for Senate stalemates during an interview with former...

MSNBC: Secret Service Bans Personal Mobile Devices From West Wing about 2 hours ago

The Secret Service has directed its agents protecting the White House to ban personal mobile...

Report: Trump Intervened To Try To Quash Iowa O'Care Stabilization Plan about 3 hours ago

As Iowa worked with the Department of Health and Human Services on a waiver...

Report: Disgraced Congressman's Office Fueled By 'Screaming,' 'Mind Games' about 3 hours ago

Rep. Tim Murphy (R-PA), who announced his resignation from Congress Thursday, reportedly ran a...

NRA CEO Emphasizes They Didn't Call To 'Ban' Or 'Confiscate' Bump Stocks about 4 hours ago

After the National Rifle Association on Thursday called for the federal government to look...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.