Dem Intel Committee Leaders Stress Need For Independence After Flynn Plea

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), the vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, on Friday placed the news of Michael Flynn’s guilty plea in the context of what he called “an alarming pattern” of presidential actions designed to interfere with investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

His counterpart on the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), said Flynn’s admitted “lies to the FBI” were “especially significant”

Flynn’s plea, Warner said, “comes on the heels of a new report about the President’s efforts to silence the independent, bipartisan Senate investigation into ties between Trump associates and Russia.” (Read his full statement below)

He appeared to be referring to a New York Times report Thursday that Trump has frequently pressured senators to end the Senate Intelligence Committee’s investigation.

“It is part of an alarming pattern in which the President has already fired the FBI Director; pressured the Attorney General and top U.S. intelligence officials to interfere with an ongoing investigation; and contemplated issuing pardons for his associates or firing the special counsel, according to numerous press reports,” Warner continued. “Members of Congress from both parties must make clear that those actions would be fundamentally unacceptable and incompatible with the rule of law.”

Schiff, for his part, said that the “significance” of Flynn’s plea deal “cannot be overstated.”

“The Statement of the Offense included important new details, including that Flynn was directed by a senior transition official to contact Russian officials in an effort to influence Russia’s response to the Obama Administration’s imposition of sanctions and the UN Security Council resolution vote on Israeli settlements, and, crucially, that he reported back to transition officials,” he said.

Read Schiff’s full statement below, followed by Warner’s full statement.

The significance of today’s plea deal by former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, in which he pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with the Special Counsel, cannot be overstated. The Statement of the Offense included important new details, including that Flynn was directed by a senior transition official to contact Russian officials in an effort to influence Russia’s response to the Obama Administration’s imposition of sanctions and the UN Security Council resolution vote on Israeli settlements, and, crucially, that he reported back to transition officials. Flynn’s lies to the FBI are especially significant because they were made at a time when he was serving as President Trump’s National Security Advisor, a position of incredible importance and responsibility, and one integral to the safety of the nation. Flynn’s decision to admit to these lies and cooperate with the Special Counsel occurred, if press reports are to be believed, with the backdrop of broad legal exposure by Flynn, in addition to his son. The action today by the Special Counsel is another indication of the thoroughness and professionalism of Robert Mueller and his team, who have been methodically working towards identifying and prosecuting potential criminal acts. We hope that the cooperation of General Flynn that Special Counsel has secured as a part of this plea agreement extends to Flynn’s cooperation with our committee, as his testimony could greatly advance our efforts. Our investigation in Congress is not only looking at the actions of individuals affiliated with the Trump campaign, but is also examining the broader issues of how the Russians worked to undermine our election and what steps we as a nation can take to harden our electoral process in future. The plea secured by Mueller may prompt the White House and its allies to seek to curtail congressional investigations, as President Trump has attempted to do already, or end the Special Counsel’s work prematurely. Congress must make it clear that this would not be acceptable, that we will continue doing a diligent and thoughtful investigation, and do everything in our power to ensure the independence of the Special Counsel.

Read Warner’s full statement below: