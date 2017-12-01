TPM Livewire

NYT: Trump Pressured Top Senate Republicans To End Russia Probes

PIN-IT
Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, rushes through a subway corridor at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published December 1, 2017 7:05 am

After firing James Comey as director of the FBI in May, President Donald Trump over the summer directed his frustration at the Senate, pressuring top Republicans in the chamber to end their Russia investigation, the New York Times reported Thursday night, citing lawmakers and aides.

Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), who leads the Senate’s Russia probe as chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, told the New York Times that Trump told him that he’d be happy to see the investigation end.

“It was something along the lines of, ‘I hope you can conclude this as quickly as possible,’” Burr told the Times.

Burr said he told Trump that “when we have exhausted everybody we need to talk to, we will finish.” He told the Times that he was not moved by Trump’s comments and suggested that Trump made the comments because he’s “never been in government.”

The President also talked to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO), a member of the GOP leadership team, about ending the probe, aides and lawmakers told the New York Times.

White House spokesman Raj Shah denied that Trump tried to pressure Republican leaders, telling the New York Times that the President “at no point has attempted to apply undue influence on committee members.”

Before firing Comey in May, Trump asked him to end a probe into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, Comey testified in June.

Read the New York Times’ full report here.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Quashes Rumors That Tillerson Is On His Way Out: 'He's Not Leaving' about 1 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Friday denied reports that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was...

Lawyer: Conyers Will Make Decision About Future In Next Several Days about 1 hours ago

A lawyer for Rep. John Conyers (D-MI) said the congressman will make a decision...

Comey After Flynn Plea: 'Let Justice Roll Down Like Waters' about 2 hours ago

Ousted FBI Director James Comey took a biblical tone Friday responding to the news...

Reports: Farenthold Is Lawmaker Behind $84K Sex Harassment Settlement about 3 hours ago

Rep. Blake Farenthold (R-TX) was the lawmaker behind a $84,000 taxpayer-funded sexual harassment settlement...

Dem Intel Committee Leaders Stress Need For Independence After Flynn Plea about 3 hours ago

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), the vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, on Friday...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.