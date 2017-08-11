Dem Rep: NRA And Dana Loesch ‘Quickly Becoming Domestic Security Threats’

The National Riffle Association’s response — or lack thereof — regarding the death of legal gun owner Philando Castile, who was killed by police when attempting to show the officer his firearm registration, struck a chord with one Democratic member of Congress.

On Thursday, NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch sent out a tweet storm explaining why the NRA didn’t stand up for Castile, saying it was because Castile was in the possession of “a controlled substance” and a firearm when he was pulled over.

“Which is illegal. Stop lying,” she tweeted.

Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-NY) retweeted Loesch’s statement, asking if Castile had been a white man, would the NRA have stayed silent on the matter.

“You’re the ones lying,” she said.

So if a white guy was shot dead during a routine stop w/ a legal gun & a joint in his car, #NRA would stay silent? You're the ones lying. https://t.co/K1KkN4SbJs — Kathleen Rice (@RepKathleenRice) August 11, 2017

Moments later Rice tweeted again, calling the NRA and Loesch “domestic security threats” that are growing under President Donald Trump.

I'm just going to say it. #NRA & @DLoesch are quickly becoming domestic security threats under President Trump. We can't ignore that. — Kathleen Rice (@RepKathleenRice) August 11, 2017

Loesch responded by retweeting Rice’s comments and saying “Wow. This is an elected official.”

Loesch immediately started retweeting her Twitter mentions of NRA members scoffing at Rice’s comments. She asked the congresswoman to explain how she and “millions of members” are domestic security threats and said she “never called for jihad, burned campus or private property.”

Wow. This is an elected government official. https://t.co/lLtPITTBPc — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 11, 2017

I never called for jihad, burned campus or private property, either. I did promise to fact-check our media and support 2A. Is that illegal? https://t.co/lLtPITTBPc — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 11, 2017

Loesch then likened herself and NRA members to the ms-13 gang that Trump recently announced he has worked to eradicate in Long Island, where Rice’s district is located.

Waiting for @RepKathleenRice to say when her secret police are coming since she considers me, members more dangerous than MS-13 in her area. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 11, 2017

When can I expect to be arrested, @RepKathleenRice ? Do you have enough secret security to take millions of members into custody. Honest Q. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 11, 2017

Rephrase: An elected gov’t official just labeled me and millions of others “domestic security threats.” Wow. https://t.co/lLtPITC0qC — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 11, 2017

Rice has not tweeted since calling the NRA a security threat, but her critique is not the first time Loesch and the NRA have come under fire in recent months.

In June, the NRA put out a video — featuring Loesch calling on conservatives to fight the left with a “clenched fist of truth” — that received widespread backlash for seeming to condone violence against Democrats.

This month, the group attacked the New York Times, claiming it was going to “fisk” the newspaper because the NRA has “had it” with the Times’ “constant protection of your Democrat overlords. We’ve had it with your pretentious, tone-deaf assertion that you are, in any way, truth- or fact-based journalism.”