TPM Livewire

In Latest Video Volley, NRA Targets The New York Times: ‘We’re Coming For You’

PIN-IT
By Published August 4, 2017 6:02 pm

The National Rifle Association continued a streak of publishing decidedly aggressive video content Thursday.

This time, the group’s video wing, NRATV, said they were going to “fisk” the New York Times, a slang journalism term for uncovering factual inaccuracies in reporting.

“We’ve had it with your constant protection of your Democrat overlords,” spokeswoman Dana Loesch says to camera, in a clenched-teeth, Sorkin-esque rant, adding: “We’ve had it with your pretentious, tone-deaf assertion that you are, in any way, truth- or fact-based journalism.”

There was some confusion over Loesch’s assertion that NRATV viewers were going to fisk the Times — to many, it sounded like she was advocating a much more familiar relationship:

But Loesch quickly put that speculation to bed.

The video comes after another in late June, which advocated fighting the “violence of lies with a clenched fist of truth,” seen by many as a call for actual violence.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

In Latest Video Volley, NRA Targets The New York Times: 'We're Coming For You' about 1 hours ago

The National Rifle Association continued a streak of publishing decidedly aggressive video content Thursday. This...

CNN: FBI Traced Suspected Russian 'Fake News' Push On Election Day about 2 hours ago

FBI agents monitored social media on Election Day for what they believed were Russian...

WH Staffers Pose With Dinesh D'Souza And His New Book On The 'Fascist' Left about 4 hours ago

Conservative author Dinesh D'Souza on Friday posted pictures of top White House staffers Steve...

As Mueller Probe Ramps Up, Conway Suggests It's A 'Fishing Expedition' about 8 hours ago

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway suggested Thursday night that special counsel Robert Mueller's probe was becoming a...

Interior Dept Watchdog Launches Probe Into Zinke Calls To Alaska Senators about 9 hours ago

The Interior’s Department’s Office of the Inspector General has launched a “preliminary investigation” into Secretary...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.