In Latest Video Volley, NRA Targets The New York Times: ‘We’re Coming For You’

The National Rifle Association continued a streak of publishing decidedly aggressive video content Thursday.

This time, the group’s video wing, NRATV, said they were going to “fisk” the New York Times, a slang journalism term for uncovering factual inaccuracies in reporting.

“We’ve had it with your constant protection of your Democrat overlords,” spokeswoman Dana Loesch says to camera, in a clenched-teeth, Sorkin-esque rant, adding: “We’ve had it with your pretentious, tone-deaf assertion that you are, in any way, truth- or fact-based journalism.”

There was some confusion over Loesch’s assertion that NRATV viewers were going to fisk the Times — to many, it sounded like she was advocating a much more familiar relationship:

But Loesch quickly put that speculation to bed.

Not at all what I said, you hack. I said “fisk.” Nice that you didn’t even ask me about this before launching your despicable smear. https://t.co/yUvG2SF3r8 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 4, 2017

The video comes after another in late June, which advocated fighting the “violence of lies with a clenched fist of truth,” seen by many as a call for actual violence.