Cummings Hospitalized For Knee Infection, ‘Minor Procedure’ Office Says

Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) was hospitalized Friday for a bacterial infection in his knee, his office confirmed to TPM.

“Congressman Cummings was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital for a bacterial infection in his knee,” press secretary Molly Forgey said in a statement emailed to TPM. “Doctors drained the infection in a minor procedure today. He is resting comfortably and expects a full recovery.”

Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, the congressman’s wife, suspended her bid for Maryland’s governorship shortly before news surfaced of his condition, Politico reported. The outlet first reported his hospitalization, citing three unnamed sources.

“Making a positive and direct contribution to the state of Maryland and to our nation was my greatest motivating factor for stepping into the public arena. Unfortunately, due to personal considerations, I am suspending my bid for governor of Maryland,” Maya Rockeymoore Cummings said in a statement quoted by Politico.

The Baltimore Sun reported that a spokesperson for Cummings’ campaign didn’t answer whether the suspension was related to her husband’s heath, but multiple unnamed sources told Politico that it was.

Cummings, the 66-year-old ranking member of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, underwent what aides said was a minimally invasive heart surgery in May, and was sidelined for several months by an infection afterwards.

It’s unclear whether Cummings’ hospitalization Monday was related to his health troubles from last year.

