TPM Livewire

NRSC Chair: Moore Will ‘Never’ Have Support Of This GOP Committee

PIN-IT
AP
By Published December 7, 2017 4:57 pm

The chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee said Thursday that Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore would “never” have the organization’s support.

Moore has been accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old and initiating sexual contact with a 14-year-old when he was an assistant district attorney, in addition to a slew of other allegations.

NRSC chair Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) said in November that the Senate should expel Moore if he is elected, and he didn’t back down from that position Thursday.

“Roy Moore will never have the support of the senatorial committee,” Gardner (pictured above) told the Weekly Standard in an interview. “We will never endorse him. We won’t support him,”

“I won’t let that happen. Nothing will change,” he added. “I stand by my previous statement.”

On Nov. 13, Gardner said in a statement about Moore: “If he refuses to withdraw and wins, the Senate should vote to expel him, because he does not meet the ethical and moral requirements of the United States Senate.”

But Republicans have increasingly embraced Moore, despite the allegations, as scattered polls have showed him leading in the race to fill Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ Senate seat on Dec. 12.

President Donald Trump has fully endorsed the Alabamian, and the Republican National Committee allowed just more than two weeks to elapse before it began supporting Moore financially again, after cutting him off in response to the stories.

“We’ve taken a different position,” Gardner said when asked about Trump, according to the Weekly Standard. “I think our position is right.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham

Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

NRSC Chair: Moore Will 'Never' Have Support Of This GOP Committee 11 seconds ago

The chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee said Thursday that Alabama Republican Senate...

ABC: Newly Released Footage Shows Sessions Sparring With DOJ Interns about 2 hours ago

Video published Thursday by ABC News of a Q&A between Attorney General Jeff Sessions...

White House: Trump And Republicans 'Eager' To Fund The Government about 2 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Thursday that President Donald Trump expected...

White House Punts On When Trump Knew That Michael Flynn Lied To FBI about 3 hours ago

The White House on Thursday again pointed reporters to the President’s attorney for questions...

Franken Accuser Laments That Senator Not 'Owning Up' To His Behavior about 3 hours ago

Following Sen. Al Franken's (D-MN) speech announcing his resignation over sexual misconduct allegations, one...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.