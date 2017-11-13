Cornyn Withdraws Moore Endorsement But Says Voters Get ‘Final Judgment’

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), one of a handful of U.S. senators to explicitly endorse Roy Moore in his bid for the U.S. Senate, withdrew that endorsement Monday.

But the senior senator from Texas stopped short of calling for Moore to withdraw from the race, as many senators, including Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), have done.

“I believe the accusations against Roy Moore are disturbing and, if true, disqualifying,” Cornyn said in a statement provided to TPM. “The most appropriate course of action, in my view, is to leave the final judgment in the hands of Alabama voters — where it has always belonged — and withdraw my endorsement.”

On Monday, Beverly Young Nelson alleged that Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 16. Another woman, Leigh Corfman, told the Washington Post last week that Moore made sexual advances on her when she was 14.

Three other women told the Post that Moore pursued relationships with them when they were teenagers as well. Moore was in his 30s at the time the alleged assault and improprieties took place.

Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Rand Paul (R-KY), who endorsed Moore as well, have not withdrawn their endorsements.