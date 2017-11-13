TPM Livewire

Cornyn Withdraws Moore Endorsement But Says Voters Get ‘Final Judgment’

PIN-IT
Carolyn Kaster/AP
By Published November 13, 2017 4:33 pm

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), one of a handful of U.S. senators to explicitly endorse Roy Moore in his bid for the U.S. Senate, withdrew that endorsement Monday. 

But the senior senator from Texas stopped short of calling for Moore to withdraw from the race, as many senators, including Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), have done. 

“I believe the accusations against Roy Moore are disturbing and, if true, disqualifying,” Cornyn said in a statement provided to TPM. “The most appropriate course of action, in my view, is to leave the final judgment in the hands of Alabama voters — where it has always belonged — and withdraw my endorsement.”

On Monday, Beverly Young Nelson alleged that Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 16. Another woman, Leigh Corfman, told the Washington Post last week that Moore made sexual advances on her when she was 14.

Three other women told the Post that Moore pursued relationships with them when they were teenagers as well. Moore was in his 30s at the time the alleged assault and improprieties took place.

Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Rand Paul (R-KY), who endorsed Moore as well, have not withdrawn their endorsements.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Cornyn Withdraws Moore Endorsement But Says Voters Get 'Final Judgment' 51 seconds ago

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), one of a handful of U.S. senators to explicitly endorse...

NRSC Chair: Senate Should Expel Moore If He Refuses To Withdraw And Wins about 1 hours ago

National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Cory Gardner (R-CO) on Monday called on the Senate...

WATCH LIVE: Moore Accuser Holds Press Conference With Lawyer At 2:30 PM ET about 2 hours ago

An Alabama woman is scheduled to hold a press conference alleging that Alabama Republican Senate...

Sens. Hatch, Collins Say Moore Should Step Aside Following McConnell's Call about 2 hours ago

Sens. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) and Susan Collins (R-ME) on Monday called for Alabama Republican...

'Not Qualified' Judicial Nominee Didn't Tell Senate He's Married To WH Lawyer about 3 hours ago

Brett J. Talley, a lawyer with no trial experience who is nevertheless President Donald...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.