Corker: Trump’s Pressure On DOJ, FBI Is ‘Totally Inappropriate’

Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) said Friday that President Donald Trump’s lamentation that “I’m not supposed to be involved with the FBI,” and his implied threat to fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions if he did not do Trump’s political bidding, were “totally inappropriate.”

Corker was responding to Trump’s statement that “I don’t know” whether Jeff Sessions would be fired if the attorney general didn’t focus federal law enforcement’s energies on investigating Democrats.

“Like me, most Americans hope that our justice system is independent and free of political interference,” Corker said in a statement. “President Trump’s pressuring of the Justice Department and FBI to pursue cases against his adversaries and calling for punishment before trials take place are totally inappropriate and not only undermine our justice system but erode the American people’s confidence in our institutions.”

Trump has seized on a host of so-called scandals that he says damage Democrats in recent days as the pressure from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation has increased.