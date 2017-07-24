TPM Livewire

Conway: Trump ‘Doesn’t Think He’s Lying’ About Voter Fraud, Wiretapping (VIDEO)

Susan Walsh/AP
By Published July 24, 2017 9:52 am

White House aide Kellyanne Conway said Sunday that President Donald Trump doesn’t think he’s lying when he makes incorrect, baseless claims about issues like voter fraud and state surveillance.

In a conversation with Conway on his media analysis show “Reliable Sources,” CNN’s Brian Stelter argued that the President’s rhetoric “makes it harder for us to communicate as a country” and said there were “big scandals going on” that journalists had a responsibility to cover.

“The scandals are about the President’s lies,” he added later. “About voter fraud, about wiretapping, his repeated lies about those issues. That’s the scandal.”

“He doesn’t think he’s lying about those issues, and you know it,” Conway said.

“A lot of husbands don’t think they’re lying when they cheat on their spouse and then say they’re not,” Stelter replied. “Doesn’t mean they’re not lying.”

Stelter’s mentioning Trump’s lies about voter fraud and wiretapping was a reference to two of the President’s largest falsehoods in his six months in the White House.

First, Trump charged, without evidence, that millions of illegal votes cost him the popular vote to Hillary Clinton. An “election integrity” commission chaired by Vice President Mike Pence and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach is currently exploring potential changes to voting processes, though they claim the commission was not created to substantiate the President’s claim.

Second, the President charged, without evidence, that the administration of former President Barack Obama wiretapped him. The chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee said Friday that the so-called “unmasking” scandal, referring to the unmasking of names in intelligence reports, “was all created by Devin Nunes [R-CA],” the chair of the House Intelligence Committee and a White House ally.

Watch below via CNN:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
