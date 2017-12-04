TPM Livewire

Conway Confirms Trump’s Personal Attorney Wrote POTUS Flynn Tweet

PIN-IT
Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway stands before President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in Washington. Trump is announcing the first U.S. assembly plant for electronics giant Foxconn in a project that's expected to result in billions of dollars in investment in the state and create thousands of jobs. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
By Published December 4, 2017 11:09 am

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Monday morning confirmed that President Donald Trump’s personal attorney John Dowd wrote the President’s Saturday tweet saying that he fired Michael Flynn as national security adviser because he lied to Vice President Mike Pence and the FBI.

“I was with the President on Saturday all day, frankly, and I know that what Mr. Dowd says is correct. What he says is that he put it together and sent it to our director of social media,” Conway said on “Fox and Friends.”

She said that it’s common for Trump’s lawyers to craft his tweets.

“The lawyers are the ones that understand how to put those tweets together,” she said.

Trump appeared to reveal that he knew Flynn lied to the FBI when he tweeted on Saturday morning that he fired Flynn “because he lied to the Vice President and the FBI.” Dowd then told the Washington Post on Sunday that he wrote the tweet, but said it was poorly worded.

Dowd claimed that then-Acting Attorney General Sally Yates suggested to White House Counsel Don McGhan in late January that Flynn made comments to the FBI that were similar to his incorrect comments made to Pence about calls with the Russian ambassador.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Iowa Radio Station Employees Fired After Racist HS Basketball Commentary 24 minutes ago

A local Iowa radio station fired two employees Monday after their racist remarks about...

Farenthold Says He’s Going To Repay Taxpayers For $84,000 Settlement about 1 hours ago

While maintaining that he didn’t do anything wrong, Rep. Blake Farenthold (R-TX) said Monday...

Trump Says He's Encouraging Orrin Hatch To Run For Another Senate Term about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Monday indicated that he would support Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT)...

Schumer, Pelosi Say They'll Meet With Trump After WH 'Reached Out' To Them about 3 hours ago

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Monday...

Preet Bharara: Trump Lawyer Has A History Of 'Ludicrous' Assertions about 4 hours ago

The former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, Preet Bharara, on...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.