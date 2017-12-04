Conway Confirms Trump’s Personal Attorney Wrote POTUS Flynn Tweet

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Monday morning confirmed that President Donald Trump’s personal attorney John Dowd wrote the President’s Saturday tweet saying that he fired Michael Flynn as national security adviser because he lied to Vice President Mike Pence and the FBI.

“I was with the President on Saturday all day, frankly, and I know that what Mr. Dowd says is correct. What he says is that he put it together and sent it to our director of social media,” Conway said on “Fox and Friends.”

She said that it’s common for Trump’s lawyers to craft his tweets.

“The lawyers are the ones that understand how to put those tweets together,” she said.

Trump appeared to reveal that he knew Flynn lied to the FBI when he tweeted on Saturday morning that he fired Flynn “because he lied to the Vice President and the FBI.” Dowd then told the Washington Post on Sunday that he wrote the tweet, but said it was poorly worded.

Dowd claimed that then-Acting Attorney General Sally Yates suggested to White House Counsel Don McGhan in late January that Flynn made comments to the FBI that were similar to his incorrect comments made to Pence about calls with the Russian ambassador.