TPM Livewire

Trump’s Lawyer: POTUS Knew Flynn Likely Lied To FBI About Russia Call

PIN-IT
Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn leaves federal court in Washington, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh/AP
By Published December 4, 2017 8:25 am

President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, John Dowd, told the Washington Post on Sunday that Trump knew back in late January that former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn had likely made similar comments to the FBI about his calls with the Russian ambassador as he had made to Vice President Mike Pence.

Following Flynn’s guilty plea on Friday to charges that he lied to the FBI about calls with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, Trump tweeted on Saturday that he had to fire Flynn earlier this year “because he lied to the Vice President and the FBI.”

Dowd told the Washington Post and CNN that he drafted that Saturday tweet but said the tweet was poorly worded. Dowd told the Washington Post that then-Acting Attorney General Sally Yates suggested to White House Counsel Don McGhan that Flynn made comments to the FBI that were similar to his comments to Pence about the Kislyak calls. Dowd said that McGhan passed on those comments to Trump. Dowd insisted that the the Justice Department “was not accusing him of lying” at that time.

People familiar with Yates’ account told the Washington Post that Yates never discussed the Russia probe with the White House.

Only a couple of weeks after Trump apparently learned that Flynn had made inaccurate statements to Pence and the FBI about his conversations with Kislyak, Trump asked Comey to lay off Flynn. Comey testified that Trump asked him on Feb. 14 to “let this go” while discussing Flynn.

In a Sunday morning tweet, Trump denied asking Comey to stop the FBI probe into Flynn.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Grassley: Tax Bill Favors 'Savers,' Not Those Spending On 'Booze Or Women' 23 minutes ago

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) defended his support for the Republican tax bill in an...

Short: Trump’s Not Dismissing Moore Allegations, He’s Calling Out Dems 37 minutes ago

White House Director of Legislative Affairs Marc Short said the President’s embrace of embattled...

Trump's Lawyer: POTUS Knew Flynn Likely Lied To FBI About Russia Call 40 minutes ago

President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, John Dowd, told the Washington Post on Sunday that...

Billy Bush: ‘Of Course’ 'Access Hollywood' Tape Is Real, ‘He Said It’ about 1 hours ago

Former “Access Hollywood” host Billy Bush over the weekend put to rest any doubts...

McConnell: Idea That Government Could Shut Down Over DACA Is 'Ridiculous' about 21 hours ago

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Sunday said he didn't think Democratic lawmakers...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.