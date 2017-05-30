TPM Livewire

Kellyanne Conway Defends Jared Kushner Without Disputing Reports (VIDEO)

PIN-IT
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published May 30, 2017 1:08 pm

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway defended senior adviser Jared Kushner on Tuesday, saying his reported proposal to establish a secret channel with the Kremlin in December, using Russian facilities, was part of “the regular course of business.”

In an appearance on “Fox & Friends,” Conway referred to the national security adviser and homeland security secretary’s dismissal of the Washington Post’s reporting.

“The facts are that Jared Kushner has said from the very beginning he is willing do go and share any information that he has with Congress, with the FBI,” she said. “And as you heard Gen. McMaster, as you heard Sec. Kelly over this weekend say, they are not concerned. Backchannels like this are the regular course of business.”

However, as some have pointed out, Kushner’s reported suggestion that the channel be established using Russian facilities in the United States is abnormal.

“Obviously, the relationships that Jared was able to establish during transition helped develop this phenomenal international trip that they just came back from,” she said, though it is unclear if she was making a direct reference to the reporting on his attempts to secretly communicate with the Kremlin.

Host Brian Kilmeade asked about an unbylined report from his network, which claimed, citing a single unnamed “source familiar with the matter,” that the Russians had raised the idea of a establishing a secure line of communication with Kushner, rather than the other way around. President Donald Trump retweeted the report from his personal Twitter account Tuesday morning.

Kilmeade also asked about a Monday New York Times report that investigators were looking into the motivation for Kushner’s meeting with the Putin-aligned Russian banker Sergey Gorkov in December.

Conway dismissed the entire question immediately, citing “many news reports very recently that had the facts wrong.”

“I’m not going to comment on any of that, because there’s no reason to, frankly,” she said.

Watch below via Fox News:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Kellyanne Conway Defends Jared Kushner Without Disputing Reports (VIDEO) 12 seconds ago

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway defended senior adviser Jared Kushner on Tuesday, saying...

Nunes Told Donors Russia Probes Are Just Dems Trying To Justify A Clinton Loss about 2 hours ago

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, offered a different explanation...

Franken: Reported Kushner Backchannel Is A 'Pretty Bad Breach' (VIDEO) about 2 hours ago

Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) said Tuesday that senior adviser to the President Jared Kushner...

Trump Tweets (Again) About Changing Senate Filibuster Rules about 3 hours ago

The President on Tuesday urged Senate Republicans to change the chamber’s legislative filibuster rules...

Suspected Shooting Leaves Windows Shattered At Top Kentucky Newspaper about 3 hours ago

What appeared to be a spray of small-caliber bullets left several windows shattered at...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.