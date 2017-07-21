TPM Livewire

Conway: Americans Need To Know About Mueller Team Donations To Dems

UNITED STATES - APRIL 11: White House adviser Kellyanne Conway is interviewed by Michael Wolff during a discussion at the Newseum titled “The President and the Press: The First Amendment in the First 100 Days,” on April 12, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Tom Williams/CQPHO
By Published July 21, 2017 12:49 pm

Amid reports that the President’s legal team is looking into conflicts of interest among members of special counsel Robert Mueller’s team, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway pointed to reports from June that said three members of Mueller’s team had given political donations exclusively to Democrats.

That’s information America needs to know about, Conway said, making an appearance on “Fox and Friends” Friday.

“I think the information you just shared is relevant information for America to have,” Conway said, responding to questions from host Ainsley Earhardt about the reported donations. “People should know what folks’ pasts and motivations and political motivations are. These weren’t minor donations as I have said on this show and elsewhere before, under a hill of criticism. These are significant donations by members of that team. They clearly wanted the other person to win.”

Between the three lawyers, a total of $56,000 has been donated to Democrats in the past three decades. Two of the lawyers gave a $2,700 donation to Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign, according to a CNN report that looked at Federal Election Commission records.

Conway said it wasn’t clear whether that information will impact the investigation.

“Whether that prejudices them one way or the other in the investigation remains to be seen. But it is relevant information for people to have,” she said.

The reports about the President’s legal team digging into conflicts associated with members of Mueller’s investigative group come after Mueller reportedly decided to start looking into President Donald Trump’s financial dealings.

Conway said Mueller needs to reevaluate why the investigation was launched in the first place.

“The question is what was the purpose of this investigation? In the first place? Russia. The President said to the New York Times less than two days ago, ‘We don’t make money in Russia. We don’t have hotels in Russia.’ He had a Miss Universe Pageant there eight or nine years ago,” she said.

The Miss Universe pageant was actually in 2013.

“They were promised, we were promised, if what Hillary Clinton said is true, where is the evidence of that? The interference affected the electoral outcome. Hillary Clinton affected the electoral outcome,” she said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
Conway: Americans Need To Know About Mueller Team Donations To Dems

Most Popular

