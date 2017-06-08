Comey To Trump: If You Have Them, ‘Release All The Tapes. I’m Good With It’

Fired FBI Director James Comey urged President Donald Trump to release any recordings he has of their conversations.

“Do you believe there were any tapes or recordings of your conversations with the President?” Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) asked Comey.

“It never occurred to me until the President’s tweet,” Comey said. “I’m not being facetious. I hope there are. And I’ll consent to the release.”

“So both of you are in the same findings here,” Manchin said. “You both hope there’s tapes and recordings.”

“Well, I’m the — all I can do is hope,” Comey replied. “The President surely knows whether he taped me. And if he did, my feelings aren’t hurt. Release all the tapes. I’m good with it.”