Collins: Trump’s ‘Humor’ Will Be Refreshing For ‘Stuffy’ UN Diplomats

President Donald Trump used his Twitter platform again this weekend to call North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “Rocket Man” and to retweet another obscure, doctored video of himself hitting a golf ball and knocking over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

But that’s just the President’s “sense of humor,” according to one Republican member of Congress, who said the President’s comedy could be refreshing to all the “stuffy” diplomats at the United Nations this week.

Appearing on CNN Monday morning, Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY) was asked about Trump’s most recent tweets and how they might impact his first appearance at the UN General Assembly.

“Most of them are pretty stuffy, the folks,” he said. “They’re all hung up on protocol, who shakes whose hand first and what line do you stand in? One thing about President Trump, he doesn’t stand on protocol at all. Whether it’s the way he interacts with crowds and calls people up on stage. He’s just a fun guy, he really is, if anyone would get to know him. So I think the stuffy diplomats at the UN are going to be taken aback a bit.”

He said Trump uses his Twitter account as a way to speak directly to people like they’re “having a cup of coffee.”

“Rocket man was, I thought, poking at Kim Jong-un in a frankly pretty funny way so I think, to get under his skin,” he said. “And he’s also talking to, let’s face it, whenever he’s tweeting, President Trump is talking straight to his base. They enjoy it. He’s delivering a message.”

While he wouldn’t outright condemn the President’s retweet of the video that appears to show violence against Clinton, Collins said he doesn’t “retweet or forward anything from my account” as a general rule of thumb.

“Because anything and everything could be taken out of context. I just have established in myself if I get an e-mail from someone, even if I think it’s hysterical, I don’t forward it on because the next person may not think so,” he said.