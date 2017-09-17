TPM Livewire

Trump Kicks Off Sunday Early With Ersatz Tweetstorm Of Memes, Mockery

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
By Published September 17, 2017 8:57 am

President Donald Trump began tweeting before 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Trump opened his Twitter salvo with a jab at North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who Trump dubbed “Rocket Man.” (Kim pledged Saturday to achieve “equilibrium” in military force with the United States.)

“I spoke with President Moon of South Korea last night. Asked him how Rocket Man is doing,” Trump tweeted. “Long gas lines forming in North Korea. Too bad!”

Trump also retweeted a slew of praise and memes apparently complimenting himself, as well as conservative journalist David Martosko’s criticism of the New York Times.

One of the memes the President retweeted was an edited animation of himself hitting a golf ball and striking former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Clinton appeared on national media last week to promote her campaign tell-all, titled “What Happened.”

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
