TPM Livewire

Poll: Majority Of Republicans Now Say Colleges Are Bad For America

PIN-IT
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
By Published July 10, 2017 2:00 pm

A Pew poll released Monday shows that Republicans’ views of higher education institutions have taken a dramatic turn for the worse since 2015.

In September 2015, 54 percent of Republicans told Pew that they had a positive stance on college and universities, while 37 percent felt negatively toward them.

Today, their attitude seems to have taken a complete U-turn, with 58 percent of Republicans saying that colleges and universities had a “negative effect on the way things are going in the country.” Only 36 percent maintained that they’re good for the country.

Since 2015, Republicans’ views of the impact of colleges have turned much more negative

Meanwhile, 72 percent of Democrats and independents who lean Democrat have a positive attitude toward the institutions. According to Pew, this stance hasn’t changed much in recent years.

This striking switch among Republicans echoes a trend among conservatives of blasting “PC culture” and “censorship of free speech” on college campuses and taking legislative action against it.

On June 20, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) held a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on free speech on college campuses titled “Free Speech 101: The Assault on the First Amendment on College Campuses.”

According to the Washington Post, Grassley charged that free speech “appears to be sacrificed at the altar of political correctness.”

Also present was Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who lamented, “It’s tragic what is happening at so many American universities where college administrators and faculties have become complicit in functioning essentially as speech police.”

Two days after the hearing, the Wisconsin State Assembly passed a GOP-backed bill allowing college administrators to expel students for “disrupting” college speakers, according to NBC.

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R) applauded the move:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Cristina Cabrera
Cristina Cabrera is the social media editor at TPM based in New York. Previously, she worked for Vocativ and interned at USA Today and New York 1 News. She received her B.A at NYU. Follow her on Twitter @crismcabrera
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Poll: Majority Of Republicans Now Say Colleges Are Bad For America 8 seconds ago

A Pew poll released Monday shows that Republicans’ views of higher education institutions have taken a dramatic...

GOP Sen.: Trump Jr. Meeting Russian For Clinton Dirt Is 'A Great Big Nothing' 13 minutes ago

Nothing to see here. That was the reaction Monday from Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MI) to news that...

ACLU Files Suit: Trump Election Fraud Panel Is Ignoring Open Meeting Laws 20 minutes ago

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed a lawsuit Monday in federal court in...

Schumer, Senate Dems Urge Action On Bills To Stabilize Insurance Markets about 1 hours ago

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Monday urged Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY)...

Conway To CNN: You Talk About Russia More Than You Talk About America about 1 hours ago

In a heated exchange Monday between White House adviser Kellyanne Conway and CNN host Chris...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.