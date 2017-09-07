TPM Livewire

Cohn’s Chances Of Becoming Fed Chair Reportedly Fell With C’Ville Remarks

PIN-IT
Carolyn Kaster/AP
By Published September 7, 2017 7:10 am

Gary Cohn, President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser, was in the running to become the next chairman of the Federal Reserve, but Cohn’s chances of succeeding Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen diminished when he criticized the President’s failure to condemn white nationalists in the wake of the Charlottesville attack, according to a Wall Street Journal report out Wednesday night citing unnamed people familiar with the manner.

Reuters also reported Wednesday night that Trump has “soured” on naming Cohn the next Federal Reserve chairman and that he remains upset with Cohn.

Trump told the Wall Street Journal in July that Cohn was one of the top contenders to be the next Fed chair, saying he has “gained great respect” for Cohn. But Cohn has since fallen out of Trump’s good graces.

When Trump first blamed “both sides” for the violence in Charlottesville at a “Unite the Right” rally attended by white nationalists, Cohn stood silent. But he later admitted to the Financial Times that he was deeply troubled by Trump’s remarks.

“Citizens standing up for equality and freedom can never be equated with white supremacists, neo-Nazis, and the KKK. I believe this administration can and must do better in consistently and unequivocally condemning these groups and do everything we can to heal the deep divisions that exist in our communities,” Cohn told the Financial Times.

Trump was blindsided by Cohn’s comments to the Financial Times, per the Wall Street Journal, and the President grew irritated with Cohn.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Cohn's Chances Of Becoming Fed Chair Reportedly Fell With C'Ville Remarks 2 minutes ago

Gary Cohn, President Donald Trump's top economic adviser, was in the running to become...

Not So Fast: McCain Says He Wants To See Final Draft Of Graham-Cassidy Plan about 13 hours ago

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) on Wednesday said he wants to see the final draft...

Trump In North Dakota: 'Believe Me, You're Better Off' Than Harvey-Hit Texas about 14 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Wednesday assured North Dakotans that they are "better off" than Texans caught in...

White House Names Charities Receiving Trumps' Hurricane Harvey Donations about 14 hours ago

The White House on Wednesday listed 12 organizations to which President Donald Trump and first...

WaPo: Political Ads Facebook Ran Amid Election Linked To Russian Firm about 15 hours ago

Facebook officials on Wednesday told congressional investigators that the company discovered it sold $100,000 worth...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.