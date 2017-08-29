Reports: Trump Unhappy With Tillerson And Cohn, Has No Plans To Oust Either

President Donald Trump expressed his displeasure with criticism by top members of his administration but does not plan to oust more staff members from the White House than have already jumped ship, according to reports published Monday.

The Washington Post reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources in regular contact with the White House, that Trump was irritated by criticism from his top economic adviser Gary Cohn and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Politico on Monday reported, citing an unnamed adviser, that Trump fumed over Cohn’s and Tillerson’s remarks, but is reluctant to get rid of any more staff members than have departed his administration already.

“He feels like when you back down, people will just keep coming at you,” the adviser told Politico. “Even if he knew he was wrong, I don’t think he’d back down.”

Cohn last week criticized Trump’s failure to fully condemn white nationalists after violence erupted at a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“I believe this administration can and must do better in consistently and unequivocally condemning these groups and do everything we can to heal the deep divisions that exist in our communities,” Cohn told the Financial Times.

Tillerson on Sunday declined to defend Trump’s “values” on the basis of the President’s wavering response to the violence in Charlottesville.

“The President speaks for himself,” Tillerson said on “Fox News Sunday.”

Politico reported that unnamed sources close to the President noted Trump needs Cohn and Tillerson more than either top staffer needs him.