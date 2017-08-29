TPM DC In it, but not of it.

Reports: Trump Unhappy With Tillerson And Cohn, Has No Plans To Oust Either

PIN-IT
Andrew Harnik/AP
By Published August 29, 2017 11:43 am
Views

President Donald Trump expressed his displeasure with criticism by top members of his administration but does not plan to oust more staff members from the White House than have already jumped ship, according to reports published Monday.

The Washington Post reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources in regular contact with the White House, that Trump was irritated by criticism from his top economic adviser Gary Cohn and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Politico on Monday reported, citing an unnamed adviser, that Trump fumed over Cohn’s and Tillerson’s remarks, but is reluctant to get rid of any more staff members than have departed his administration already.

“He feels like when you back down, people will just keep coming at you,” the adviser told Politico. “Even if he knew he was wrong, I don’t think he’d back down.”

Cohn last week criticized Trump’s failure to fully condemn white nationalists after violence erupted at a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“I believe this administration can and must do better in consistently and unequivocally condemning these groups and do everything we can to heal the deep divisions that exist in our communities,” Cohn told the Financial Times.

Tillerson on Sunday declined to defend Trump’s “values” on the basis of the President’s wavering response to the violence in Charlottesville.

“The President speaks for himself,” Tillerson said on “Fox News Sunday.”

Politico reported that unnamed sources close to the President noted Trump needs Cohn and Tillerson more than either top staffer needs him.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Gorka: Trump Wants Me To Support Him ‘From The Outside’ 20 minutes ago

Ousted White House adviser Sebastian Gorka said Tuesday that the President wants him to...

Pence To Visit Texas Amid Devastating Flooding After Hurricane Harvey 38 minutes ago

Vice President Mike Pence said he is headed to flood-ravaged Texas this week. Pence announced...

Houston Megachurch: We 'Never Closed Our Doors' To Those Displaced By Harvey about 1 hours ago

The Lakewood Church in Houston, a megachurch with a 16,800-seat arena where Joel Osteen serves as...

Michael Cohen Says He Doesn’t Recall Hearing Back From Russia About Deal about 1 hours ago

Michael Cohen, a confidant of President Donald Trump and a Trump Organization attorney, claimed...

Trump Ally Lou Barletta Announces Bid For U.S. Senate about 2 hours ago

Rep. Lou Barletta (R-PA), an ally of President Donald Trump, announced a bid for...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.