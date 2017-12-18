CNN: Trump Privately Saying He Expects To Be Fully Exonerated By Russia Probe

President Donald Trump has privately told advisers and confidants that he expects to be fully exonerated by special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, CNN reported on Monday.

CNN reported, citing multiple unnamed sources who have spoken to Trump, that he has seemed less frustrated by the federal probe in recent weeks, despite his longtime insistence that the investigation is a politically motivated “witch hunt.”

Trump has bragged to friends and advisers, CNN reported, according to unnamed sources familiar with those conversations, that he expects Mueller to “clear him of wrongdoing” and has told associates that he expects the special counsel to put that exoneration in writing.

CNN reported, citing multiple unnamed sources, that despite his newly rosy outlook Trump has also dismissed the investigation as “bulls—” and asserted, “I don’t know any Russians!”