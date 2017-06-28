TPM Livewire

CNN: Trump Still Unconvinced Russia Interfered In 2016 Election

Olivier Douliery/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
Published June 28, 2017

President Donald Trump remains unconvinced that Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. election despite tweets and White House statements to the contrary, CNN reported Wednesday afternoon.

NSA director Mike Rogers expressed frustration during a private briefing with lawmakers over his inability to convince Trump to believe the intelligence community’s assessment that Russia interfered in the election, CNN reported, citing an unnamed congressional source familiar with the meeting.

Another unnamed congressional source told CNN that Rogers expressed concerns about the White House’s lack of concern regarding the ongoing threat Russia presents.

Trump “can’t admit anything that may taint his election,” an unnamed Republican congressional source told CNN. “He is more hung up on how it affected the election outcome than what Russia did.”

The President last week appeared to express skepticism over whether Russian interference took place at all in a tweet referring to the Democratic National Committee’s reluctance to accept the Department of Homeland Security’s help when the former was hacked as “a big Dem HOAX!”

Pressed on his statement, deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump thinks “it probably was Russia” that hacked the DNC’s systems.

Over the weekend, Trump acknowledged Russian meddling in the election and criticized former President Barack Obama’s administration for not doing more to respond to it in a series of tweets.

“Since the Obama Administration was told way before the 2016 Election that the Russians were meddling, why no action?” he tweeted.

An unnamed senior administration official told CNN said they have “seen no evidence” that Trump has organized meetings or devoted any time to Russian meddling.

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
CNN: Trump Still Unconvinced Russia Interfered In 2016 Election

