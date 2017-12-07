TPM Livewire

CNN: Goldstone Followed Up On Trump Tower Meet With Trump Aide, His Client

PIN-IT
By Published December 7, 2017 5:27 pm

Rob Goldstone, the British music publicist who set up a meeting in June 2016 between Donald Trump Jr. and a Kremlin-linked lawyer, sent emails later in the summer to another Russian who attended the meeting, and one of President Donald Trump’s aides, CNN reported on Thursday.

CNN reported, citing multiple unnamed sources, that Goldstone emailed Dan Scavino, who was director of social media for Trump’s campaign and now fills the same position in the White House.

According to the report, Goldstone also emailed Emin Agalarov, a Russian pop star and his client, and Irakly “Ike” Kaveladze, who was accused of having a pivotal role in a large-scale alleged scheme to funnel hundreds of millions of dollars in Russian money through U.S. banks in the 1990s. Kaveladze attended the meeting in Trump Tower between Trump Jr. and the Russian lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya.

In one email, according to the report, Goldstone urged Scavino to have Trump create a page on VK, a Russian-based social media website, and told him that “Don and Paul” supported the idea, referring to Trump Jr. and Paul Manafort, then Trump’s campaign chair. There is no indication Scavino or Trump acted on Goldstone’s suggestion.

In another email, according to the report, Goldstone sent Agalarov and Kaveladze a CNN story about Russian hacking of emails from the Democratic National Committee. According to CNN, Goldstone described the development as “eerily weird” in light of the Trump Tower meeting, which took place five days earlier.

Kaveladze’s lawyer told CNN that hacking did not come up during the meeting, and was not relevant to the subjects that were discussed. The White House and Goldstone’s lawyer declined to comment to CNN.

When Trump Jr. posted his email exchange with Goldstone on Twitter in July, CNN reported, citing two unnamed sources with knowledge of the message, that Kaveladze’s son George Kaveladze emailed his father asking why Trump, Jr. was admitting to “collusion.”

Congressional investigators found the emails and brought them up at Trump Jr.’s testimony on Wednesday before the House Intelligence Committee, according to CNN, though none of the messages were sent directly to him. Trump Jr. said he did not recall the exchanges, CNN reported, citing several unnamed sources.

In September, Trump Jr. told the Senate Judiciary Committee that he, Goldstone and Agalarov “never discussed the meeting again.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb

Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

CNN: Goldstone Followed Up On Trump Tower Meet With Trump Aide, His Client 18 seconds ago

Rob Goldstone, the British music publicist who set up a meeting in June 2016...

NRSC Chair: Moore Will 'Never' Have Support Of This GOP Committee 30 minutes ago

The chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee said Thursday that Alabama Republican Senate...

ABC: Newly Released Footage Shows Sessions Sparring With DOJ Interns about 2 hours ago

Video published Thursday by ABC News of a Q&A between Attorney General Jeff Sessions...

White House: Trump And Republicans 'Eager' To Fund The Government about 3 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Thursday that President Donald Trump expected...

White House Punts On When Trump Knew That Michael Flynn Lied To FBI about 3 hours ago

The White House on Thursday again pointed reporters to the President’s attorney for questions...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.