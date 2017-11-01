CNN: Longtime Trump Confidante To Appear Before House Intel Committee

Keith Schiller, President Donald Trump’s former personal bodyguard-turned-former White House aide, will appear before the House Intelligence Committee, which is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election, CNN reported late Wednesday.

CNN reported, citing two unnamed sources familiar with the matter, that Schiller will appear before the congressional panel next Tuesday.

ABC News reported in June that the House Intelligence Committee was seeking to interview Schiller as part of its probe into Russia’s election meddling.

Schiller led the Trump Organization’s security operations before he joined Trump’s administration as director of Oval Office operations.

He was one of Trump’s most loyal and trusted aides; the President dispatched him in May to fire former FBI director James Comey (who was out of town) and in August to fire former White House aide George Gigicos.

Schiller left Trump’s administration in September after newly minted White House chief of staff John Kelly reportedly revoked his Oval Office walk-in privileges.