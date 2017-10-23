Christie: Trump Gets Mad And ‘Yells At Me At Times, But He Respects Me’

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) is still putting on a good face when it comes to his relationship with President Donald Trump.

“He gets mad at me at times, he yells at me at times, but he respects me,” Christie told GQ in an interview published Monday.

Christie told GQ that he would yell back at Trump, but does so “less now that he’s President.”

The New Jersey governor, whose approval numbers hit historic lows, appeared to be angling for a job in Trump’s administration, and in March was finally named chairman of the President’s Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis.

For that privilege, he appeared behind Trump at a press conference where some described his expression as that of someone being “held hostage,” a charge Christie denied, endured Trump’s jibes about banning him from eating Oreos, weathered a report that Trump used him as a “manservant” to fetch his McDonald’s order, and was forcibly ordered meatloaf at the White House.