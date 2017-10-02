Murphy: Congress Needs To ‘Get Off Its Ass And Do Something’ After Shooting

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) called on Congress to “get off its ass and do something” to prevent further mass shootings after a gunman took the lives of at least 50 people in the deadliest shooting in American history Sunday night.

Murphy advocated strongly for gun control measures after a shooter at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012 in his state took the lives of 20 children and six adult staff.

“This must stop,” Murphy said in a statement. “It is positively infuriating that my colleagues in Congress are so afraid of the gun industry that they pretend there aren’t public policy responses to this epidemic. There are, and the thoughts and prayers of politicians are cruelly hollow if they are paired with continued legislative indifference.”

In a tweet, Murphy said his “heart with with Las Vegas this morning.”

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Monday morning that the suspected shooter — 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock, a white male from Mesquite, Nevada — took his own life before police forcibly entered his 32nd floor hotel room in the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino. Paddock allegedly killed more than 50 people, making the shooting the deadliest in American history.

