TPM Livewire

Murphy: Congress Needs To ‘Get Off Its Ass And Do Something’ After Shooting

PIN-IT
Andrew Harnik/AP
By Published October 2, 2017 9:55 am

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) called on Congress to “get off its ass and do something” to prevent further mass shootings after a gunman took the lives of at least 50 people in the deadliest shooting in American history Sunday night.

Murphy advocated strongly for gun control measures after a shooter at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012 in his state took the lives of 20 children and six adult staff.

“This must stop,” Murphy said in a statement. “It is positively infuriating that my colleagues in Congress are so afraid of the gun industry that they pretend there aren’t public policy responses to this epidemic. There are, and the thoughts and prayers of politicians are cruelly hollow if they are paired with continued legislative indifference.”

In a tweet, Murphy said his “heart with with Las Vegas this morning.”

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Monday morning that the suspected shooter — 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock, a white male from Mesquite, Nevada — took his own life before police forcibly entered his 32nd floor hotel room in the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino. Paddock allegedly killed more than 50 people, making the shooting the deadliest in American history.

Read Murphy’s full statement below:

“My heart goes out to the victims, their families, the first responders, and the entire Las Vegas community. Nowhere but America do horrific large-scale mass shootings happen with this degree of regularity. Last night’s massacre may go down as the deadliest in our nation’s history, but already this year there have been more mass shootings than days in the year.

“This must stop. It is positively infuriating that my colleagues in Congress are so afraid of the gun industry that they pretend there aren’t public policy responses to this epidemic. There are, and the thoughts and prayers of politicians are cruelly hollow if they are paired with continued legislative indifference. It’s time for Congress to get off its ass and do something.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Local Police In Mesquite, Nevada Describe Alleged Gunman's Home 5 minutes ago

An officer in the Mesquite, Nevada police department on Monday answered questions about the...

Trump: Las Vegas Strip Shooting Was 'An Act Of Pure Evil' 12 minutes ago

President Donald Trump on Monday said a mass shooting in Las Vegas that left 50...

Paul Ryan Orders Capitol Flags To Half-Staff After Las Vegas Mass Shooting 27 minutes ago

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Monday offered "condolences" to the families of those...

Images From Las Vegas Shooting Capture Terror, Chaos From Scene 49 minutes ago

A mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday night killing at least 50 people...

WATCH LIVE: Trump Expected To Address Las Vegas Shooting At 10:30 AM ET 53 minutes ago

President Donald Trump is expected to address the Sunday night mass shooting in Las...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.