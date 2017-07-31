TPM Livewire

With Nachos In Hand, Chris Christie Gets In Face Of Cubs Fan At Baseball Game

Gov. Chris Christie, R-N.J., and his wife Mary Pat Christie look on as President Donald Trump signs House Joint Resolution 41 in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
Published July 31, 2017 7:17 am

After reportedly getting “razzed” at a Milwaukee Brewers game in Wisconsin over the weekend, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) got in a confrontation with a Cubs fan.

“You’re a big shot,” Christie said, after bending over for a face-to-face with the fan.

“Appreciate that,” that fan shouted at him, according to video tweeted out by a reporter from a local TV station WISN12News.

The fan, Brad Joseph, told the local station that he originally yelled out Christie’s name when he passed him on the stairs and “told him that he sucked” and called him a “hypocrite because I thought it needed to be said.”

Christie then turned around and got in his face for about 30 seconds, according to Joseph and asked him if he wanted to “start something.”

“(He) was yelling at me. First he told me, ‘Why don’t you have another beer?’ which I thought was a decent come back, and I thought that was kind of funny,” Joseph told the local station. “Then he started calling me a tough guy.”

According to the video, the discussion ended there, with Christie walking away, nachos in hand.

Christie, who is not seeking reelection when his term ends in January, recently came under fire when he was photographed on a public beach with his family, even though the beach was closed after the government shut down because of a stalemate between him and his state’s legislature.

Christie’s son works for the Milwaukee Brewers.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
