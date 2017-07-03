TPM Livewire

After New Jersey Gov’t Shutdown, Chris Christie Spotted At Public Beach

NJ Gov. Chris Christie (right) and his family enjoy a picture perfect Sunday afternoon at the beach on Island Beach State Park, which is closed to the public due to the state government shutdown. 7/2/17 (Andrew Mills | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com)
By Published July 3, 2017 9:26 am

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) was spotted soaking up the sun at a public beach on Sunday, despite its closure due to a budget stand-off between him and the state’s legislature.

The state government, including all state-run beaches, shut down on Friday at midnight. But photographs published by NJ Advance Media showed Christie and his family at a state-owned beach house on Island Beach State Park.

At a press briefing Sunday, Christie said “I didn’t get any sun today,” responding to a reporter’s question, according to NJ.com.

Later, after being made aware of the photos, Christie’s spokesman said the governor had visited the beach, and then delivered a line for the ages.

“He did not get any sun,” Brian Murray said. “He had a baseball hat on.”

On Monday, WTXF-TV asked Christie about the public outcry over the photos.

“I’m sorry they’re not the governor,” he said.

Christie followed up in a tweet on Monday, emphasizing that local beaches remained open:

This post has been updated.

