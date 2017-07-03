After New Jersey Gov’t Shutdown, Chris Christie Spotted At Public Beach

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) was spotted soaking up the sun at a public beach on Sunday, despite its closure due to a budget stand-off between him and the state’s legislature.

The state government, including all state-run beaches, shut down on Friday at midnight. But photographs published by NJ Advance Media showed Christie and his family at a state-owned beach house on Island Beach State Park.

We flew a plane over the Shore today and look who we found! https://t.co/CCvntR5Xj1 — Kevin Whitmer (@kevinwhitmer) July 2, 2017

At a press briefing Sunday, Christie said “I didn’t get any sun today,” responding to a reporter’s question, according to NJ.com.

Later, after being made aware of the photos, Christie’s spokesman said the governor had visited the beach, and then delivered a line for the ages.

“He did not get any sun,” Brian Murray said. “He had a baseball hat on.”

On Monday, WTXF-TV asked Christie about the public outcry over the photos.

“I’m sorry they’re not the governor,” he said.

Christie followed up in a tweet on Monday, emphasizing that local beaches remained open:

NJ beaches are open in 119 of our our 130 miles of coastline. Come and enjoy them–but use sunscreen and hydrate! pic.twitter.com/7LeCYcjZqm — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) July 3, 2017

This post has been updated.