Children’s Charity Ditches Mar-A-Lago: We Don’t ‘Condone Hatred Or Bullying’

A Florida charity for children on Tuesday joined the wave of nonprofits ditching President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in the wake of the President’s failure to fully condemn white nationalists after a car attack left a counter-protester dead at a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“Unicorn Children’s Foundation is focused on its mission to build communities of acceptance, support and opportunity for children and young adults challenged by special needs and neurodiversity. We are not a political organization and do not condone hatred or bullying on any level as our kids have dealt with the pain of being called different on a very personal level,” the Unicorn Children’s Foundation, a Boca Raton-based charity, said in a Facebook post.

“Due to the political turbulence associated with this choice of venue it would be a disservice to our supporters and our children to hold our event at Mar-a-Lago,” the group added in the post announcing that it would no longer hold a luncheon at Trump’s Palm Beach club. “We prefer the conversations to be centered off the venue and instead focused on how we can help kids with special needs excel in their communities.”

Several charities, including large national organizations like the American Cancer Society and the Salvation Army, have pulled their fundraising events from Mar-a-Lago in the wake of Trump’s response to Charlottesville. A total of 16 charities have ditched Trump’s Florida club since the deadly white nationalist rally earlier this month, according to the Washington Post’s count. The Palm Beach Post reports that a total of 21 groups have yanked events from Mar-A-Lago “in recent months.”

At least one charity, a New Jersey chapter of United Ways, has also pulled an event from Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, noting that the charity condemns “divisive worldview of groups like the white nationalists and neo-Nazis that incited the violence in Charlottesville.”