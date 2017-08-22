TPM Livewire

Charity Pulls Event From Trump’s NJ Golf Club Due To ‘Recent Events’

Golf club players join members of the White House Staff and security on the course as they all stop to listen to remarks from President Donald Trump at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
By Published August 22, 2017 8:52 am

After a wave of charities pulled fundraising events from President Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago club in the wake of his response to the Charlottesville attack, a local New Jersey charity announced Monday that it would no longer hold an event at Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

“United Ways in every community denounce racism, bigotry and prejudice in all forms. We strongly reject the divisive worldview of groups like the white nationalists and neo-Nazis that incited the violence in Charlottesville, VA,” United Ways of Monmouth and Ocean Counties said in a Facebook post.

“Based on recent events, we have decided to relocate our upcoming event from Trump National Golf Club to a new venue which will be announced shortly. We thank all of our supporters who stand with us to embrace ideas that unify us and make us stronger. To live better, we must Live United,” the group added in its statement.

The local chapter of United Ways follows in the footsteps of several major charities who yanked events from Trump’s Palm Beach club last week over Trump’s failure to condemn white nationalists, including the American Cancer Society, the Salvation Army, and the American Red Cross.

The United Ways statement was more pointed than some of those issued by major charities, as the post explicitly said the organization made the decision due to “recent events” and denounced racism and white nationalists.

 

