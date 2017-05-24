TPM Livewire

Chaffetz: Comey Wouldn't Tell Me Location Of Memos He Wrote About Trump

House Oversight Committee Chair Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) on Wednesday said former FBI Director James Comey refused to comment to Chaffetz on the location of memos Comey reportedly wrote describing his encounters with President Donald Trump.

“We got a communication yesterday, an email, just two lines basically telling us that they would not provide those documents given the fact there was a special counsel now in place,” Chaffetz said on CNN.

Chaffetz said he spoke with Comey on Monday and asked the ousted FBI director for more details about the memos.

“I said, we have heard reports about these documents, are they at the Department of Justice or are they with him personally?” Chaffetz said. “But Director Comey would not answer that question.”

He said he did not directly ask Comey whether the memos exist.

“He would not confirm where they are, what their presence — if there is a presence of these documents, he would not say a word about that,” Chaffetz said. “He would not say.”

According to Chaffetz, Comey said he “did not want to comment” about the memos’ whereabouts “in any way, shape or form.”

“We’re assuming that they’re there, but I haven’t seen that they’re there, and so I’m skeptical and want to see them ourselves,” Chaffetz said.

Immediately after the New York Times reported last week that Comey documented his conversations with Trump, Chaffetz said he was ready to issue a subpoena to “get the Comey memo.” Days later, however, he questioned whether the documents existed.

Chaffetz demurred on Wednesday when asked whether he does in fact plan to issue a subpoena for the memos.

“There’s always a potential of using a subpoena but we’ve got to see how this plays out,” he said.

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
