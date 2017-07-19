TPM Livewire

CBO To Drop ‘Repeal-And-Delay’ Score As Senators Huddle On Capitol Hill

Published July 19, 2017 5:06 pm

Amid the chaos on Capitol Hill around health care—including the scheduling of an emergency late-night meeting and Senate leaders’ promise to hold a vote early next week—the Congressional Budget Office issued a surprise announcement Wednesday afternoon that it will unveil its analysis of a plan some lawmakers favor to repeal Obamacare immediately and delay the formulation of a replacement plan.

The non-partisan CBO said it would issue a score of the “Obamacare Repeal Reconciliation Act,” which was posted Wednesday on the Senate Budget Committee’s website, later in the day.

The announcement comes after several senators publicly opposed the repeal-and-delay model, enough to block it from ever receiving a vote. Trump, who for days has said he favors such a plan, reversed course Wednesday himself and urged the Senate to repeal Obamacare and replace it with an alternate health care system simultaneously.

Alice Ollstein
