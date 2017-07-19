Senate GOP Seeks To Revive Dead Repeal Effort With Last-Ditch Meeting

After a meeting at the White House where President Trump urged Republican senators to keep working on their Obamacare repeal effort—which was presumed dead due to resistance from both the conference’s right and centrist wings—the caucus is expected to hold a meeting Wednesday evening where hesitant Republicans can continue to talk through their differences.

Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-TX) suggested it was possible that the Senate’s left-for-dead Obamacare replacement bill, the Better Care Reconciliation Act, could be revived, Politico reported.

“I’m more optimistic that that would be the case. But if there’s no agreement, then we’ll still vote on the motion to proceed but it’ll be to the 2015 just-repeal bill,” he said, referring to the back-up plan Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) offered up Monday night after too many Republicans defected from the replacement bill for it to have a hope of passing.