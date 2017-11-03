Page: I Was On Papadopoulos Email About Linking Russia Up With Campaign

Carter Page acknowledged Friday that he was copied on an email chain in which fellow Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos suggested hooking the Trump team up with Russian government officials.

“I was one of many people on that email chain,” the perpetually chatty Page told CNN’s Jake Tapper in an on-air interview.

The March 24, 2016 email in question was highlighted in the plea agreement Papadopoulos entered into after lying to FBI agents about the extent of his contacts with individuals like Joseph Mifsud, a London-based professor of diplomacy who allegedly spent months trying to connect Papadopoulos with Russian officials.

In it, Papadopoulos said he was taking steps “to arrange a meeting between us and the Russian leadership to discuss U.S.-Russia ties under President Trump,” according to court records. The email went to “several members of the Campaign’s foreign policy team,” prosecutors alleged. Among those receiving the email, it has since been reported, was Sam Clovis, who told Papadopoulos: “Great work.”

Page told CNN that he had never heard about Mifsud’s subsequent offer to provide Russian government “dirt” on Hillary Clinton, which was also detailed in court records

He told Tapper his interactions with Papadopoulos during the campaign were limited to a “couple of brief conversations” and a “few emails.”

Page also divulged that he had told “a few other people” on the campaign that he planned to travel to Moscow in July 2016 to deliver a speech in his capacity as a private citizen. News that he had mentioned the visit to Attorney General Jeff Sessions drew headlines, as it complicated Sessions’ claims that he did not know about the Trump campaign’s Russia contacts.

Asked who else was informed, Page played coy, saying, “It will come out.”

Politico previously reported that Page told then-campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, his fellow national security adviser J.D. Gordon, and spokeswoman Hope Hicks about the trip.