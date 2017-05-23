Senate Intel Chair Won’t Rule Out Holding Flynn In Contempt Of Congress

Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Richard Burr (R-NC) said Monday night that he would not rule out holding former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn in contempt of Congress for refusing to turn over documents.

“You’ll just have to wait and watch. [Contempt is] certainly one of the avenues that we could pursue,” Burr told reporters regarding Flynn, according to Politico. “It does us no good to have people insist on pleading the Fifth if you’re out trying to get information. The only thing I can tell you is immunity is off the table.”

Lawyers for Flynn informed the Senate Intelligence Committee that Flynn would invoke the Fifth Amendment and refuse to comply with a subpoena for documents related to the probe into Russian election meddling.

Burr indicated that he was perplexed by the letter from Flynn’s lawyers.

“All I’ve asked him for is documents. I don’t know how you can plead the Fifth on a document request,” Burr said, per Politico.