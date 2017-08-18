TPM Livewire

CNN Host Needs A Sip Of Water Just To Finish Describing Trump’s Month

CNN’s Brooke Bannon on Friday took a novel approach to recounting the month’s coverage of President Donald Trump and his administration. She simply listed everything he’d done.

Trump had a busy month. Anthony Scaramucci was hired and promptly fired. Trump thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for the staff cuts he required from America’s diplomatic mission in Moscow. He also threatened North Korea with nuclear war. And the President bungled his reaction to violence at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, comparing the protesters to anti-racists demonstrating against them.

And that’s not all.

Take a look via CNN:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
