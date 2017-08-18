CNN Host Needs A Sip Of Water Just To Finish Describing Trump’s Month

CNN’s Brooke Bannon on Friday took a novel approach to recounting the month’s coverage of President Donald Trump and his administration. She simply listed everything he’d done.

Trump had a busy month. Anthony Scaramucci was hired and promptly fired. Trump thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for the staff cuts he required from America’s diplomatic mission in Moscow. He also threatened North Korea with nuclear war. And the President bungled his reaction to violence at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, comparing the protesters to anti-racists demonstrating against them.

And that’s not all.

Take a look via CNN: