Trump Data Guru ‘Unaware Of Any Russian Involvement’ In His Operations

The director of the Trump campaign’s digital operation on Friday morning said he was “unaware of any Russian involvement” in the campaign’s digital and data operations in 2016.

Brad Parscale’s statement came after the House Intelligence Committee requested to interview him, which he said he agreed to do. McClatchy reported Thursday that federal and congressional investigators were looking into whether the campaign’s digital team coordinated with Russia to disseminate fake news and target voters in swing states, down to certain key districts.

The investigators were specifically looking at Jared Kushner, who played a large role in the campaign’s digital operations, McClatchy reported.

Read Parscale’s statement below: