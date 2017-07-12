TPM DC In it, but not of it.

Feds Want To Know If Kushner’s Digital Team Helped Guide Russian Targeting

PIN-IT
Andrew Harnik/AP
By Published July 12, 2017 10:06 am
Views

Federal and congressional investigators are looking into whether the Trump campaign’s digital team, under the leadership of the President’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, coordinated with Russia to direct fake news stories to specific districts in swing states, McClatchy reported Wednesday.

Several of the people quoted by McClatchy, including the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, Mark Warner (D-VA), noted that swarms of social media bots flooded the same districts that Hillary Clinton’s campaign famously overlooked—and Trump’s team targeted—with damaging, false stories about Clinton.

“There appears to have been significant cooperation between Russia’s online propaganda machine and individuals in the United States who were knowledgeable about where to target the disinformation,” Mike Carpenter, who earlier this year left a Pentagon post where he worked on Russia-related issues, told McClatchy.

Carpenter did not mention any U.S. individuals by name, but a source familiar with the special counsel’s investigation told McClatchy that Kushner’s “role as a possible cut-out or conduit for Moscow’s influence operations in the elections,” including his role overseeing the digital operation, is under scrutiny.

The House and Senate Intelligence Committee’s and the special counsel’s interest in the Trump campaign’s digital operations have been previously reported, and the House panel reportedly wants former digital director Brad Parscale to testify about his work for the campaign.

Investigators in both Congress and the Justice Department are interested in Kushner for a host of reasons, including his real estate company’s finances and his previously undisclosed meetings with Russian officials and operatives. In one revealed over the weekend, he joined Donald Trump, Jr. and then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort to hear from a “Russian government attorney” who claimed to have incriminating information about Clinton to offer as part of the Kremlin’s efforts to help the Trump campaign.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Allegra Kirkland
Allegra Kirkland is a New York-based reporter for Talking Points Memo. She previously worked on The Nation’s web team and as the associate managing editor for AlterNet. Follow her on Twitter @allegrakirkland.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

'Morning Joe' Host Scarborough Says He's Done With Republican Party 33 minutes ago

One-time Republican congressman and frequent presidential cable news foil Joe Scarborough announced Tuesday night...

Trump's Lawyer Won't Say If Don Jr. Meeting Was Inappropriate about 1 hours ago

Jay Sekulow, a member of President Donald Trump's outside legal team, on Wednesday morning...

POTUS Defends 'Innocent' Trump Jr., Dismisses Russia 'Witch Hunt' about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning offered his most full-throated defense of his eldest...

Don Jr. Tells Hannity Media Coverage Of His Emails 'Ridiculous And Overplayed' (VIDEO) about 3 hours ago

Following the stunning revelation on Tuesday that Donald Trump, Jr. willingly met with a...

Senate Judiciary Dem: Trump Jr.'s Emails 'Clearly Show Intent To Collude' about 15 hours ago

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), ranking member of the Senate Judiciary subcommittee investigating Russian interference in the...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.