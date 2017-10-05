TPM Livewire

House Judiciary Chair Says GOP Will ‘Look At’ Bump Stocks

PIN-IT
US Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., , gestures as he speaks during a gala prior start of the Virginia GOP Convention in Roanoke, Va., Friday, June 6, 2014. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber/AP
By Published October 5, 2017 11:48 am

Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-VA), who oversees gun issues as chair of the House Judiciary Committee, said Thursday that Republicans will look into bump stocks, the mechanism found on some of the guns owned by the Las Vegas shooter that increases a weapon’s rate of fire.

“We’re going to look at the issue,” Goodlatte told the Washington Post.

“I have a personal concern about what happened,” he added when asked if he had concerns about the legality of bump stocks, according to the Washington Post.

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) and several other Republican members of the House and Senate also said this week that Congress should hold hearings on bump stocks in the wake of the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. The gunman killed 58 people and injured more than 515 others.

Rep. Bill Flores (R-TX) became the first Republican lawmaker Wednesday to call for Congress to ban bump stocks, and others since have have said they would be willing to consider a ban or restrictions on the sale of those devices.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

GOP Members Of Congress Ask ATF To Reevaluate Bump Stocks 11 minutes ago

Three Republican members of Congress sent a letter Wednesday to the Bureau of Alcohol,...

Reuters: Trump Dossier Inquiry Now Part Of Mueller's Russia Probe 14 minutes ago

The FBI investigation into a controversial dossier that lobbed a bevy of Russia-related accusations...

Reports: Las Vegas Shooter May Have Considered Other Locations 35 minutes ago

The gunman behind the Las Vegas shooting massacre may have considered staging attacks in other...

House Judiciary Chair Says GOP Will 'Look At' Bump Stocks about 1 hours ago

Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-VA), who oversees gun issues as chair of the House Judiciary...

Paul Ryan: Bump Stocks Are ‘Clearly’ Something ‘We Need To Look Into’ about 2 hours ago

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Thursday signaled his willingness to "look into" bump stocks, a...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.