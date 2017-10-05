House Judiciary Chair Says GOP Will ‘Look At’ Bump Stocks

Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-VA), who oversees gun issues as chair of the House Judiciary Committee, said Thursday that Republicans will look into bump stocks, the mechanism found on some of the guns owned by the Las Vegas shooter that increases a weapon’s rate of fire.

“We’re going to look at the issue,” Goodlatte told the Washington Post.

“I have a personal concern about what happened,” he added when asked if he had concerns about the legality of bump stocks, according to the Washington Post.

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) and several other Republican members of the House and Senate also said this week that Congress should hold hearings on bump stocks in the wake of the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. The gunman killed 58 people and injured more than 515 others.

Rep. Bill Flores (R-TX) became the first Republican lawmaker Wednesday to call for Congress to ban bump stocks, and others since have have said they would be willing to consider a ban or restrictions on the sale of those devices.