GOPer: Bump Stocks Should Face ‘Same Restrictions’ As Automatic Weapons

Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-FL) on Thursday said that bump stocks, devices that make semi-automatic guns behave like fully automatic weapons, should face the “same restrictions” as the latter.

“Bump stocks generating automatic rates of fire should face the same restrictions as automatic weapons,” Buchanan tweeted.

Kansas Republican Rep. Kevin Yoder also said Thursday that he would support “measures to regulate or ban these types of devices.”

As the details of the shooting in Las Vegas have become clearer, it's evident that action must be taken with regard to bump stocks:

Yoder and Buchanan joined a chorus of Republican lawmakers who have said they would support measures to regulate or ban bump stocks, including Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-TX) and Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Dean Heller (R-NV), though none have yet proposed any legislation that would do so.

And Senate Judiciary Committee chair Chuck Grassley (R-IA), who would have jurisdiction over the matter, told reporters that the Senate is unlikely to move forward with any gun control legislation.

“We need to wait and see what the police reports say,” he said on Wednesday. “Were loopholes exploited? We need to study everything before we make some judgment.”