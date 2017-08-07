Blumenthal Responds To (More) Trump Attacks: ‘It’s Not About Me’ (VIDEO)

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) responded to yet more attacks from President Donald Trump on Monday by re-directing attention back to the possibility that President Donald Trump would fire special counsel Robert Mueller, spurring what Blumenthal described would be a constitutional crisis.

Following similar attacks Monday morning after Blumenthal voiced support for special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into “potential collusion by the Trump campaign and then obstruction of justice,” Trump let out another attack against the senator Monday afternoon:

I think Senator Blumenthal should take a nice long vacation in Vietnam, where he lied about his service, so he can at least say he was there — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

Blumenthal appeared on CNN less than an hour after Trump’s encore jab, and responded to it by promoting legislation meant to shield Mueller from being fired by Trump.

“Our national security and rule of law are at risk. And that’s where our focus should be,” Blumenthal responded, echoing the original line that likely prompted Trump’s attack. “It is not about me.”

“I have no idea about what is in his mind,” Blumenthal said, asked about the personal nature of Trump’s attacks. “What I do know is I will not be distracted by this bullying. And these bullying tweets reinforce, for me, the need for a piece of legislation that I am helping to lead with Thom Tillis and others, a bipartisan coalition, to prevent firing of the special counsel, Robert Mueller, whom he has also sought to intimidate.”

Trump’s statements, Blumenthal said, “all point to a looming constitutional crisis if the President proceeds with firing Robert Mueller, and that’s why preventing it, forestalling that kind of constitutional conflagration, is the objective of a group of us.”

Trump’s attacks are based on Blumenthal’s fudging of his service record during the Vietnam War, for which he apologized years ago. Blumenthal had said he served “in” Vietnam during the war. In fact, he served stateside and never went to Vietnam as a member of the military.

