TPM Livewire

Blumenthal Responds To (More) Trump Attacks: ‘It’s Not About Me’ (VIDEO)

PIN-IT
Lauren Victoria Burke/FR132934 AP
By Published August 7, 2017 5:41 pm

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) responded to yet more attacks from President Donald Trump on Monday by re-directing attention back to the possibility that President Donald Trump would fire special counsel Robert Mueller, spurring what Blumenthal described would be a constitutional crisis.

Following similar attacks Monday morning after Blumenthal voiced support for special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into “potential collusion by the Trump campaign and then obstruction of justice,” Trump let out another attack against the senator Monday afternoon:

Blumenthal appeared on CNN less than an hour after Trump’s encore jab, and responded to it by promoting legislation meant to shield Mueller from being fired by Trump.

“Our national security and rule of law are at risk. And that’s where our focus should be,” Blumenthal responded, echoing the original line that likely prompted Trump’s attack. “It is not about me.”

“I have no idea about what is in his mind,” Blumenthal said, asked about the personal nature of Trump’s attacks. “What I do know is I will not be distracted by this bullying. And these bullying tweets reinforce, for me, the need for a piece of legislation that I am helping to lead with Thom Tillis and others, a bipartisan coalition, to prevent firing of the special counsel, Robert Mueller, whom he has also sought to intimidate.”

Trump’s statements, Blumenthal said, “all point to a looming constitutional crisis if the President proceeds with firing Robert Mueller, and that’s why preventing it, forestalling that kind of constitutional conflagration, is the objective of a group of us.”

Trump’s attacks are based on Blumenthal’s fudging of his service record during the Vietnam War, for which he apologized years ago. Blumenthal had said he served “in” Vietnam during the war. In fact, he served stateside and never went to Vietnam as a member of the military.

Watch below via CNN:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Blumenthal Responds To (More) Trump Attacks: 'It's Not About Me' (VIDEO) 29 minutes ago

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) responded to yet more attacks from President Donald Trump on...

CNN's Acosta Dings Stephen Miller Over Report On His Nearly $1M DC Condo 58 minutes ago

CNN reporter Jim Acosta on Monday took a shot at White House adviser Stephen...

Manchin On GOP Primary Candidate's Challenge: 'I Don't Give A Sh*t' about 2 hours ago

Conservative Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) let it be known Sunday that he wasn’t...

Top IT Officer At DHS Resigns 3 Months After Taking Job about 2 hours ago

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed on Monday that the department's chief information officer resigned...

Hatch's Office Cleans Up After He Says Party 'Shot Their Wad' On O'Care Repeal about 4 hours ago

Listen up, internet: Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) wants you to know there’s nothing sexual about...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.