TPM Livewire

Blumenthal: If Mueller Is Fired, I’d Lead Effort For Watergate-Style Investigation

PIN-IT
Judiciary Committee member Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., talks to media on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, after FBI Director James Comey testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing: "Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation." (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster/AP
By Published July 21, 2017 9:04 am

A member of the Senate Judiciary Committee said reports that the President’s legal team is trying to delegitimize special counsel Robert Mueller, who is leading the Russia probe, is a “standard tactic” for lawyers.

But if the digging for a conflict of interest leads to the President firing Mueller, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said he would personally lead the effort to launch an investigation.

“I am very confident that Bob Mueller is going to pursue this investigation vigorously and fairly. There will be a firestorm reaction,” he told CNN, responding to questions  about what might happen if President Donald Trump fired Mueller. “And I would lead an effort to legislate a special counsel, as was done during Watergate, perhaps appointed by a three-judge panel. Let’s remember, we’re very far from a conclusion about obstruction of justice, but there needs to be a full, fair, vigorous investigation here.”

Blumenthal said comments Trump made during an interview with the New York Times — saying it would be a “violation” if Mueller started digging into his family’s finances — “verges on potential obstruction of justice” when “combined, perhaps, with other things he’s done,” like firing former FBI director James Comey.

“Trying to draw lines, red lines or boundaries, or put certain subjects off-limits and then intimidating or threatening a prosecutor, if it’s the President of the United States, I think verges on potential obstruction of justice,” he said. “If it’s the President of the United States, with that tremendous power he has, raises very severe legal questions.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Blumenthal: If Mueller Is Fired, I'd Lead Effort For Watergate-Style Investigation 9 seconds ago

A member of the Senate Judiciary Committee said reports that the President’s legal team is...

Lee Defends Staunch Opposition To Replacement Plans: I'm No 'Absolutist' 12 minutes ago

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) has been one of a handful of Republican senators who...

Trump Considering Hiring Anthony Scaramucci As Comms Director about 1 hours ago

President Donald Trump is considering bringing on Wall Street financier Anthony Scaramucci as White...

Reports: Trump Reshuffling Legal Team As Mueller Digs Into Trump Finances about 1 hours ago

On Wednesday, the President aired his grievances with special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating...

Reports: Trump Aides Looking For Ways To Delegitimize Mueller's Russia Probe about 2 hours ago

Aides to President Donald Trump are looking for ways to hamstring and delegitimize special counsel...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.