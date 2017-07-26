TPM Livewire

Blue Cross Blue Shield Lists ‘Crucial Elements’ Of Any Final O’Care Repeal

PIN-IT
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
By Published July 26, 2017 3:50 pm

The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association on Wednesday listed “crucial” elements of any final health care bill, as Senate Republicans work to pass a so-called “skinny repeal” proposal to eliminate elements of Obamacare.

The association cited “strong incentives for people to obtain health insurance and keep it year-round,” funding for Obamacare’s cost-sharing reduction program — subsidies that help insurers keep out-of-pocket costs down for low-income consumers — and funding for “those with significant medical conditions” as vital matters for a health care bill to address.

“In order to ensure a stable individual insurance marketplace, any final legislation must include these crucial elements to avoid steep premium increases and diminished choices that would make coverage unaffordable and inaccessible,” the federation of health insurance companies and organizations said in a statement.

Republican senators narrowly passed a motion to proceed to debate on a proposal to repeal Obamacare on Tuesday, though many remained uncertain even after the motion passed exactly which repeal bill they would be considering.

The plan Republicans discussed before the vote that appeared to have any chance of mustering enough votes to eventually pass the Senate was a “skinny repeal” bill that would repeal Obamacare’s individual and employer mandates and a tax on medical-device manufacturers.

Senate Republicans would pass such a proposal in order to pass something — anything — and get both chambers of Congress to the conference stage where they could theoretically negotiate a final bill, which would then have to pass both the House and Senate before landing on President Donald Trump’s desk for his signature.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Blue Cross Blue Shield Lists 'Crucial Elements' Of Any Final O'Care Repeal 9 seconds ago

The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association on Wednesday listed "crucial" elements of any final health...

Sanders Threatens To End Briefing Over Barrage Of Transgender Ban Questions 27 minutes ago

During an on-camera White House press briefing Wednesday, questions about the President's announced ban...

White House Won't Say If Transgender Individuals Will Be Kicked Out Of Military 51 minutes ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday would not say whether transgender...

Trump Donates Quarterly Salary To Department Of Education 53 minutes ago

Keeping with his campaign promise to donate his presidential salary to various organizations, President...

Paging Jeff Sessions: This GOPer Has An Idea To Get Your Senate Seat Back about 1 hours ago

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) on Wednesday defended Attorney General Jeff Sessions from President Donald...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.