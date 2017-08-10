Report: Mueller Subpoenas Manafort’s Foreign Bank Records

Global banking records belonging to former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort have been subpoenaed by special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigators, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

The subpoenas highlight just how prominent a focus of Mueller’s investigation Manafort has become. The former campaign chairman’s house was raided in late July, and Mueller has reached out to Manafort’s son-in-law to seek his cooperation, Politico reported Wednesday.

Per Bloomberg:

Mueller’s team of investigators has sent subpoenas in recent weeks from a Washington grand jury to global banks for account information and records of transactions involving Manafort and some of his companies, as well as those of a long-time business partner, Rick Gates, according to people familiar with the matter.

The New York Times reported Wednesday that the FBI agents searching Manafort’s home sought “tax documents and foreign banking records,” citing an unnamed person familiar with the matter.

The Wall Street Journal reported back in May that the Justice Department had requested Manafort’s banking records from Citizens Financial Group Inc., citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. That report noted “[i]t isn’t clear whether Citizens is the only bank that received such a request or whether it came in the form of a subpoena.”

Gates, Manafort’s longtime business partner, was involved in Manafort’s firm Davis Manafort. Gates, Manafort and the Republican lobbyist Rick Davis worked to reform the image of the pro-Russian Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych.

Read Bloomberg’s full report here.