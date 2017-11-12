TPM Livewire

Third GOP Senator Rescinds His Support For Roy Moore Over Allegations

Melinda Deslatte/AP
Published November 12, 2017 9:00 am

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) on Saturday became the third member of his caucus to pull his support for Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore over allegations that Moore pursued sexual relationships with teenagers while in his 30s.

“Based on the allegations against Roy Moore, his response and what is known, I withdraw support,” Cassidy tweeted.

Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Steve Daines (R-MT) on Friday rescinded their endorsements of Moore over allegations reported by the Washington Post and made by several women who say Moore pursued them while they were teenagers and he was in his early 30s. One woman accused Moore of initiating a sexual encounter with her when she was 14 years old.

Moore on Friday denied any sort of misconduct and claimed he did “not generally” date women in their teens.

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb
