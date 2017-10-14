TPM Livewire

Bannon: Trump Will ‘Win With 400 Electoral Votes In 2020’ Re-Election Bid

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon speaks at a rally for U.S. Senate hopeful Roy Moore, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in Fairhope, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson/AP
By Published October 14, 2017 2:11 pm

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon said President Donald Trump will win re-election in 2020 by an overwhelming success in electoral votes.

“President Trump is not only going to finish this term, he’s going to win with 400 electoral votes in 2020,” Bannon said at the Values Voter Summit in Washington on Saturday.

Despite Bannon’s latest display of confidence in Trump, his remarks at the summit come three days after Vanity Fair reported a source saying he’s told people that Trump only has a 30 percent chance of finishing his first term as president.

During his speech, Bannon cited “the populist, nationalist, conservative revolt that’s going on, that drove Donald Trump to victory, that drove Judge [Roy] Moore to victory, that will drive 15 candidates to victory in 2018″ as reasons for the President’s future successful re-election bid that he’s already begun campaigning for.

Bannon also mentioned his intention to “get to the progressive Democrats,” but said that “a season of war against the GOP establishment” takes top priority.

Bannon echoed similar sentiments on Fox News’ “Hannity” on Monday evening where he said he is starting a “coalition” to “declare war on the Republican establishment.” He claimed that about 15 names will be announced in the next several weeks of people who will be challenging incumbents, some of whom work in government and others who have served the Trump agenda as “outsiders.”

Bannon broke with Trump by rallying for former Alabama Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore in the primary run-off election last month.

Trump won last year’s presidential election with 304 electoral votes to Hillary Clinton’s 227.



Summer Concepcion
Summer Concepcion is the front page editor of Talking Points Memo based in New York City. Previously, she covered the 2016 presidential election for Fusion and worked as a researcher at The Investigative Fund of The Nation Institute. She's an LA native and former Chicago transplant. Reach her at summer@talkingpointsmemo.com
