TPM Livewire

Bannon: ‘We’re Declaring War On The Republican Establishment’

PIN-IT
By Published October 10, 2017 10:21 am

After calling on Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) to resign over his criticism of President Trump, former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon said he is starting a “coalition” to go after certain Republican members of Congress.

“We’re declaring war on the Republican establishment,” he said, appearing on Fox News’ “Hannity” Monday evening.

One of Bannon’s first targets is Corker, who is retiring next year. Bannon wants conservative Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), who just announced a Senate bid, to fill the seat.

“If Bob Corker has any honor, any decency, he should resign immediately. He should not let those words stand, what he said about the President of the United States,” Bannon said, referencing Corker calling the White House an “adult day care center.

He said Republicans like Corker are the reason he left the White House and vowed to “go after them” in 2018.

“There’s a coalition coming together that’s going to challenge every Republican incumbent instead of Ted Cruz,” he said. “We’re spending a ton of time with grassroots organizations to make sure the people are fully vetted. … You are going to see real candidates and by the way, they’re going to take on incumbents in every state and they’re going to take on the Democrats after that.”

He said there will be about 15 names announced in the next several weeks of people who will be challenging incumbents, some of whom work in government and others who have served the Trump agenda as “outsiders.”

We’re declaring war on the Republican establishment. … We’re going to cut off the oxygen to Mitch McConnell,” he said. “Mitch McConnell’s biggest asset is the money. We’re going to make it a liability. We’re going after them tooth and nail.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Bannon: 'We're Declaring War On The Republican Establishment' 13 seconds ago

After calling on Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) to resign over his criticism of President...

Orrin Hatch May Face Primary Challenge From Mike Lee's Former Chief Of Staff 21 minutes ago

Sen. Mike Lee's (R-UT) former chief of staff is gearing up for a possible...

Tennessee GOPer Hits Back At Corker: The Senate Is An 'Adult Day Care Center' 46 minutes ago

Rep. Diane Black (R-TN), a candidate for governor in Tennessee, was not pleased with...

Trump Says NYT Made Corker 'Sound A Fool' With Interview 52 minutes ago

President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused the New York Times of setting up Sen....

Rep. Dent: ‘More Of My Colleagues Should Speak Up’ Against Trump about 1 hours ago

Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA) said Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) is not the only Republican...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.