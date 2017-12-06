Bannon Rails Against Flake, Romney At Rally For Roy Moore

At a rally for GOP Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore on Tuesday night, former White House adviser Steve Bannon singled out Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) and Mitt Romney in a rant about the Republican establishment.

He mocked Flake for donating to Moore’s Democratic opponent in the race, Doug Jones.

“Let’s talk about Jeff Flake — did he sign a check today, $100, to Jones, right? What did he say, ‘Put country ahead of party?’ Come on brother, if you’re gonna write a check, write a check. Don’t give the man $100,” Bannon told the crowd.

“Flake has hated Donald Trump from day one, Flake has hated this movement since day one. He wrote a book, the anti-populist, the anti-economic nationalist book, trashed all the deplorables, trashed all the silent majority, trashed everyone associated with this movement,” Bannon continued.

He also went after Romney over the former presidential candidate’s Monday tweet that backing Moore is not worth the GOP losing its “honor” and “integrity.” Bannon took a dig at Romney for not serving in the Vietnam War while noting that Moore did.

“You hid behind your religion. You went to France to be a missionary while guys were dying in rice paddies in Vietnam. Do not talk to me about honor and integrity,” Bannon said.

Watch parts of Bannon’s speech via NBC News: